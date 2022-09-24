WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The choirs of Temple Shir Tikva in Wayland and United Parish in Brookline held a performance Saturday, ahead of Rosh Hashanah, which starts at sundown on Sunday.

“There is a certain kind of magic, and I think in community singing and in the song of worship, it elevates prayer in a way nothing else can,” said Susan DeSelms, the minister of music at United Parish.

While the congregations typically worship separately and have different religious practices, they organized the joint-effort to learn from each other and celebrate the things they have in common.

“To be able to send the message that we can celebrate each other’s faiths, while at the same time illuminating our own, and be able to do that together in song, is really just a gift,” said Cantor Hollis Schachner of Temple Shir Tikva.

The two groups also perform together on Easter.

