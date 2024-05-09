DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony resumed in the Karen Read murder trial Thursday, one day after several of John O’Keefe’s friends took the witness stand.

Witnesses on Wednesday described interactions with Read and O’Keefe at bars in Canton hours before O’Keefe was found unresponsive in a snowbank. Prosecutors also showed surveillance video from the bars.

Come Wednesday morning, Chris Albert was sworn in as the day’s first witness. Chris’ wife, Julie, took the stand later Thursday morning.

Read, 44, of Mansfield has pleaded not guilty to charges amid allegations from prosecutors that she killed her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her car and left him to die.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed.

Chris Albert recalls drinks with O’Keefe, Read, others

Albert is a Canton Select Board member and the brother of Brian Albert, who lived at the home where O’Keefe was found in the snow in January, 2022.

Among allegations, Read’s defense team has said O’Keefe was beaten inside Brian Albert’s home before being left for dead outside. Prosecutors have described the defense’s claims as a fishing expedition.

Chris Albert told jurors he lived near O’Keefe and was friendly with him. O’Keefe would bring his nephew in for pizza at a pizza shop Chris owns, Chris said.

On Jan. 28, the day before he was found in the snow, Chris said O’Keefe visited the shop for what would be his last lunch. Chris said O’Keefe told him people would be going out for drinks later that night.

Chris ultimately decided to go to the Waterfall Bar & Grill with O’Keefe and friends. After arriving, he said he saw his older brother, Brian, arrive with friend and ATF agent, Brian Higgins. Chris said he also saw Read arrive with O’Keefe.

Chris said he saw no arguments and people seemed to be having a good time.

“I recall John [O’Keefe] standing a lot,” he said. “I don’t think he sat at all.”

Chris said Read did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol, telling the court he did not see her stumbling, swaying or otherwise appearing unbalanced.

“I didn’t notice anything,” he said.

Chris said Read was not slurring her words or “talking gibberish.” Asked if Read was engaging in normal conversation and appeared to be under control, he responded — “Yeah.”

Based on what he saw, Chris said he believes Read would have been fine driving that night.

Chris said he was shocked when he heard O’Keefe died. Near 9 a.m. on Jan. 29, he said, he went to Brian Albert’s house. He said he saw several people, including Brian, at the house and stayed there for roughly one hour.

Attorney David Yannetti picked up cross examination for the defense. In response to questioning, Chris said his brother sold his house and moved after O’Keefe died.

Yannetti then probed Chris about his ties to Massachusetts State Police homicide detective Michael Procter, who was involved in the O’Keefe investigation. Chris said he knows Proctor.

After the defense showed a photo of Chris and former Canton police chief Ken Berkowitz together, Chris said he was friendly with Berkowitz but did not socialize with him. He said he did see the former chief at a fundraiser when he was running for his Select Board seat. Chris said he was not sure if his brother is friends with Berkowitz.

Julie Albert took the stand as the prosecution’s next witness near 11:30 a.m. The 24th witness to testify, Julie said she was with at the Waterfall Bar and Grill and another bar that O’Keefe and Read visited on Jan. 28, 2022.

Court proceedings are expected to continue until 12:30 p.m.

