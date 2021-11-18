BOSTON (WHDH) - A 48-foot-tall white spruce made its way from Nova Scotia to the Boston Common, where it will be displayed as a Christmas tree.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Nova Scotia posted a video of them escorting the tree down a highway.

The tree arrived in Boston on Thursday and will be lit on Dec. 2.

Nova Scotia donates a tree to Boston every year as a token of gratitude for relief efforts by Bostonians after a munitions ship exploded in Halifax Harbor in 1917, killing or injuring thousands of people.

This year’s tree is being donated by L’Arche Cape Breton, a nonprofit that provides homes and work for people with disabilities

