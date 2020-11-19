Christmas tree from Nova Scotia to arrive at Boston Common on Friday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s official Christmas tree from Nova Scotia is slated to be delivered to Boston Common on Friday, Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced.

The tree — which departed from the Port of Halifax on Wednesday — will arrive by police escort at the Common around 11 a.m., according to Walsh.

This year’s 45-foot white spruce tree commemorates 103 years of friendship with Nova Scotia after Boston provided emergency assistance when Halifax was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in 1917.

Nova Scotia is also dedicating the tree to healthcare workers and those who are working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, the tree is being transported on a container vessel.

A proud moment for all of us at the Port of Halifax earlier today as we helped with the transportation of the annual Boston Tree from Nova Scotia. Special thanks to @Eimskip and #PSA Halifax. pic.twitter.com/ky6N61rKE9 — Port of Halifax (@portofhalifax) November 18, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)