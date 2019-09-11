PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (WHDH) — A 3-year-old boy who became stuck in the Bahamas when Hurricane Dorian hit received a warm embrace from his preschool classmates when he returned to school Monday.

Makai Simmons and his mom, Capron, were visiting family in the Bahamas when the deadly storm hit.

They rode it out at her grandparents’ house before waiting 13 hours in line Friday to get on a cruise ship back to the United States.

When Simmons went back to class, his friends made sure to pull him into a big hug to show that they missed him.

The embrace left the little boy in tears.

