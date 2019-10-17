Cleanup continues on South Shore after wind gusts down trees, cause power outages

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents on the South Shore awoke Thursday morning to downed trees and power outages caused by the wind gusts of a potent coastal storm.

Alex Meek, of Marshfield, heard a huge tree come toppling down in her front yard in the middle of the night.

It damaged two Jeeps in her driveway, flattening one like a pancake.

“It sounded like a big bang and you could feel the house shake,” she recalled.

Another fallen tree created trouble for resident Chris Jones as he tried to drive to work.

“A tree was on 3A, a car was coming at me and I just barely saw it and I just caught the edge (of the tree) and it messed up my car a bit,” he said.

Marshfield Public Schools closed as crews scrambled to open roads and get power restored to customers.

“South Shore and the Cape did see the bulk of the power outages,” Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty said. “That’s because if you look at the wind gusts, it really had more of an impact in this area.”

Trees also ripped down power lines and smashed up cars in Norwell, Duxbury, and other area communities.

Cleanup efforts are continuing throughout Massachusetts.

