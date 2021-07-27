CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after severe storms left behind a path of destruction across the Bay State on Tuesday.

In Cambridge, strong winds uprooted a massive tree on Newton Street and took down power lines leading to damage to nearby homes, cars and the sidewalk.

No one was hurt when that tree came crashing down. Crews are now on the scene working to clear the downed power lines and restore power to the area.

Another look at Newton Street. Power is out in this immediate area. Cambridge Police say no one was injured when the tree fell. Eversource is heading to the scene, per @CambridgeMAFire. @7News pic.twitter.com/MaIidxx3bh — Caroline Goggin (@CarolineGoggin) July 28, 2021

The storms also caused the Red Sox to delay their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans could be seen running for cover as the torrential downpours started coming down sideways. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Even the 7NEWS station in downtown Boston was not immune from storm damage. The wild winds pulled a big tree right out of a planter box near the front door.

Though the severe thunderstorm watch has been called off, many cities and towns are still seeing stormy weather. In Quincy, a cellphone video shows flashes of lightning illuminating the sky over the water.

Downpours drenched Milford in a flash as torrential rain lashed the town that sits just outside Worcester.

More tree troubles were reported in Newton where one came crashing down on top of a home causing damage to the roof.

In Boylston, branches and sticks were sent flying across streets and into yards.

Heavy damage in Boylston with trees and wires down in the Morningdale area. @7News @boston25 pic.twitter.com/89ig7C9ieQ — Robert Thomas (@Rthomas61) July 27, 2021

At the height of the storm, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency confirmed that more than 11,000 homes and businesses were without power statewide.

