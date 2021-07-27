CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup is underway after severe storms left behind a path of destruction across the Bay State on Tuesday.
In Cambridge, strong winds uprooted a massive tree on Newton Street and took down power lines leading to damage to nearby homes, cars and the sidewalk.
No one was hurt when that tree came crashing down. Crews are now on the scene working to clear the downed power lines and restore power to the area.
The storms also caused the Red Sox to delay their game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Fans could be seen running for cover as the torrential downpours started coming down sideways. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
Even the 7NEWS station in downtown Boston was not immune from storm damage. The wild winds pulled a big tree right out of a planter box near the front door.
Though the severe thunderstorm watch has been called off, many cities and towns are still seeing stormy weather. In Quincy, a cellphone video shows flashes of lightning illuminating the sky over the water.
Downpours drenched Milford in a flash as torrential rain lashed the town that sits just outside Worcester.
More tree troubles were reported in Newton where one came crashing down on top of a home causing damage to the roof.
In Boylston, branches and sticks were sent flying across streets and into yards.
At the height of the storm, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency confirmed that more than 11,000 homes and businesses were without power statewide.
