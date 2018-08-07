MIAMI (WHDH) — The United States Coast Guard came to the rescue of 10 people from South Florida Monday afternoon after their boat ran out of gas off the coast of the Bahamas, leaving it adrift for hours.

The disabled 28-foot vessel floating about nine miles west of Bimini left the passengers on board stranded until two Coast Guard cutter crews came to their rescue.

“We had to stay there for four and a half hours without any boats to help us,” said one of the boaters.

Once back on land, they could be seen hugging their relatives.

No injuries were reported.

