Coast Guard rescues man who fell ill off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) -

A U.S. Coast Guard crew in a helicopter rescued a man who fell ill six miles southwest of Nantucket Tuesday.

The 40-year-old man, whose name was not released, was experiencing abdominal pain about 2 p.m., according to a press release issued Tuesday by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The man was flown back to Air Station Cape Cod where he was transferred to awaiting emergency medical services personnel.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)