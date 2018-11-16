College professor calls police on student for putting feet up in class

(WHDH) — A professor at a college in Texas recently called the police on an African American student after she put her feet up in class during a lecture.

University of Texas at San Antonio student Apurva Rawal shared a video of two officers speaking to the professor in a lecture hall, with a caption that read, “so this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil.”

Another tweet by a woman claiming to be the student involved said she was told to leave for disobeying the student code of conduct.

“Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers,” the tweet said. “I never disobeyed the student code of conduct.”

A police report was filed after the incident, according to the student.

The video has since gone viral, prompting UTSA President Taylor Eighmy to release a statement.

In an email to mySA, Eighmy said that the university had an obligation to “take a hard look at our campus climate, especially for students of color.”

The student in question later shared a statement, saying her professor had apologized.

Investigators ultimately determined that the professor’s actions were not racially motivated.

