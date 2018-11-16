College professor calls police on student for putting feet up in class

(WHDH) — A professor at a college in Texas recently called the police on an African American student after she put her feet up in class during a lecture.
University of Texas at San Antonio student Apurva Rawal shared a video of two officers speaking to the professor in a lecture hall, with a caption that read, “so this happened today in class, a girl had her feet up and the professor called the police after calling our class uncivil.”
Another tweet by a woman claiming to be the student involved said she was told to leave for disobeying the student code of conduct.
“Upon entering class I was told I needed to leave or would be escorted out by officers,” the tweet said. “I never disobeyed the student code of conduct.”
A police report was filed after the incident, according to the student.
The video has since gone viral, prompting UTSA President Taylor Eighmy to release a statement.
In an email to mySA, Eighmy said that the university had an obligation to “take a hard look at our campus climate, especially for students of color.”
The student in question later shared a statement, saying her professor had apologized.
Investigators ultimately determined that the professor’s actions were not racially motivated.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)