Columbia Gas officials meet with Merrimack Valley residents

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas officials hosted community meetings Saturday aimed at addressing residents’ concerns as they work to restore service following a series of gas fires and explosions last month.

During the question-and-answer sessions, it was clear the biggest concern on the mind of residents living without gas service was their ability to remain warm as temperatures continue to drop.

Officials said they are doing everything they can as fast as they can.

“We are committed to earning back your trust through the work we do and your confidence in the weeks and months ahead,” said NiSource President Joe Hamrock.

Days after announcing that not all residents will have their gas restored by the company’s self-imposed Nov. 19 deadline, officials said they will be going door-to-door to inform anyone in Lawrence, Andover, or North Andover who might not have gas until mid-December.

“I promise you that we will work diligently,” Columbia Gas President Steven Bryant said. “We will work every day to restore things to normal.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)