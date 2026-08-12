ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors who live near Martha Lane have many unanswered questions after police arrested Arjund Aravind, 17, accused of killing his mom and brother, who were found dead at a home in Acton.

The neighborhood that is usually quiet is left with an eerie feeling. Many neighbors in the area hadn’t realized something had happened until they heard the sound of sirens.

People told 7NEWS they were shocked to see such a massive response from police, fire, and EMS for hours into the night.

They also shared that they are horrified to hear about investigators’ gruesome discovery.

“I am shocked; we know this was a troubled kid,” Robin Curley said, a concerned neighbor. “He’s been a quiet kid.”

“It’s incredibly sad, and it’s unsettling that this all happened right down the street,” Devon Rippe said, who witnessed the response. “It’s just unheard of, especially in a neighborhood like this.”

Acton police confirmed that almost exactly a year ago they got a missing persons report from the boy’s family. He had gone for a walk and disappeared.

“It was more of a runaway, reported missing at the time,” Acton police chief Douglas Sturniolo said.

Neighbors said that Aravind set off quite a scare in the neighborhood last summer. Everyone was worried.

“The whole community got together,” Megan McGuin said. “We all sort of rallied.”

A rising senior at Acton Boxboro High School told 7NEWS he was not aware of the suspect having a lot of friends, and he believes Aravind tried out for the high school basketball team but didn’t make it.

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