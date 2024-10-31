KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Kingston Wednesday night, according to MBTA Transit Police.

A 60-year-old driver stopped a car partially on the tracks at the intersection of Summer and Pottle streets, police said in a statement. At around 9 p.m., the car was struck by a train, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, but the driver was cited, police said. The car, a 2017 Nissan, was towed from the scene, the statement said.

MBTA service resumed soon after.

