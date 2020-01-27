Company recalls cheese packages after discovery of potentially fatal E. coli

A New York company is recalling packages of Cotija cheese after a sampling found potentially fatal E. coli, federal officials said.

Quesos La Ricura LTD. of Hicksville, NY, is recalling 12 oz. packages of Queso Cotija after the Florida Department of Agriculture found it was contaminated with Shiga toxin producing E. coli, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

E. coli can cause diarrhea and in some cases develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, which is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly and can be fatal.

The cheese was distributed through stores in Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, and comes in a plastic-wrapped yellow styrofoam container with a label reading “Quesos La Ricura Queso Cotija.

