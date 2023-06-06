Health care provider Compass Medical has filed for bankruptcy after abruptly closing its practices last week, records show.

Compass had locations in Quincy, Braintree, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough and Taunton. It then confirmed an “imminent plan” to close its practices on Wednesday of last week, leaving hundreds without a job and thousands with health care headaches.

The company is now facing a class-action lawsuit that has said, in part, Compass’ sudden closure placed patients “…in the chaotic, stressful, disruptive, and unsafe position of having to scramble to find new medical providers, to fill and/or refill prescriptions, to schedule and/or reschedule important medical tests and appointments…”

“This business went about its closure decision in the wrong way,” said attorney Jonathan Sweet in an interview with 7NEWS last week.

In a statement, the lawsuit’s plaintiff Richard Callanan also said the move was “totally unnecessary.”

“If Compass had given us some kind of advance notice, we could have planned this out for a smooth transition,” he said.

In a statement, Compass said its decision to close practices came “After a steady stream of challenges.”

As patients now eye their next steps, health care advocate Dianne Savastano last week said those impacted should get their medical records in order, check with their pharmacies about prescriptions and keep insurance in mind while searching for new doctors.

“Stay as informed as possible and be an assertive consumer and figure out what you have control over and what you don’t have control over,” said Savastano, the CEO and founder of Healthassist.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)