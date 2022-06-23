CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Concord, New Hampshire police are investigating an alleged act of criminal mischief after ‘murderer’ was scrawled on signs for a gun show in May, the department announced in a Facebook post Thursday.

A man was reportedly sighted painting over the bright yellow signs for the gun show being held at Everett Arena at the time.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the Concord Police Department at 603-225-8600.

