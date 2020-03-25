Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley experiencing flu-like symptoms, undergoing COVID-19 testing

BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is experiencing flu-like symptoms and has undergone testing for the novel coronavirus.

Pressley sought professional medical treatment out of an abundance of caution and is currently awaiting her test results, according to a spokesperson.

There are now 1,838 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 1,159 cases on Tuesday, health officials announced Wednesday. Fifteen deaths have been reported.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

