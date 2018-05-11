Connecticut man accused of intentionally running over, killing wife following dispute

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WHDH) — A North Haven, Connecticut man is facing a first-degree assault charge after police say he backed over his wife with his car Thursday night following a dispute, officials said.

North Haven police officers and firefighters responding to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle at 119 Scrub Oak Road about 7:29 p.m. were met by Francesco Suppa, who claimed he accidentally backed over his wife in their driveway, according to police.

But Suppa was arrested after investigators determined the couple was involved in a dispute prior to the incident.

Suppa’s wife, whose name has not been released, was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. She died early Friday morning.

Suppa was arrested on a first-degree assault charge and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

