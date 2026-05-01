Happy Friday! Today was a beautiful day. We saw the sun and hit the 60s! While this weekend won’t be quite as perfect, it’s still going to give you lots of time to get outside.

First, your Friday evening temperatures will hover in the 50s with overnight lows down to the low to mid 40s. Clouds will increase overnight. Saturday will feature more clouds than sun with a low-end chance for isolated showers really anytime of the day.

Highs on Saturday will only reach the mid to upper 50s, which is cooler than our average in the low 60s for this time of year.

Sunday will be more of the same! We can’t rule out some spotty showers in the morning with some partial sun later in the day. Sunday will start in the 40s with highs into the upper 50s.

So our weekend overall will be on the cool side. When we will warm up? The answer is: next week!

Monday morning starts cold in the upper 30s but mostly to partly sunny skies will warm us right up into the upper 60s! A breeze will make it feel a little cooler, though.

Tuesday is when it’ll really feel like summer. Highs will jump into the mid to upper 70s with bright skies. Our next chance for rain comes on Wednesday. Highs will reach near 70 degrees with rain chances in the second half of the day.

The rain will linger throughout the day Thursday, making for a wet day. The rain and clouds will also cool us back down into the low to mid 60s.

Friday looks drier and in the low 60s. Stay tuned!