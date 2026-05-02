Happy Saturday! Well just like that….we’ve already got spotty rain showers out there. They’ll hang around the rest of today, and there could be some isolated sprinkles for your Sunday, too.

We’re waking up to temperatures in the 40s this morning with afternoon highs set to top off in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be on the cloudy side today with chances for spotty rain showers into the evening hours.

Overnight it’ll be a soaker on the Cape, with some showers possible elsewhere on the coast early Sunday morning. For the rest of your Sunday, the day will feature a little bit more sun. Overall, partly to mostly cloudy skies. There could be some isolated sprinkles at anytime. Morning temperatures start in the 40s with highs once again topping off in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures during the Walk for Hunger in Boston will hover in the upper 40s to low 50s.

The beginning of the work week is looking gorgeous! Monday: mostly sunny, breezy and in the upper 60s. Tuesday: sunny, breezy and in the mid 70s! Our next chance for rain comes Wednesday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees.

That rain will linger into Thursday and will be widespread with highs in the low 60s.

Friday: partly sunny and in the low 60s. Stay tuned!