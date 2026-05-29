BOSTON (WHDH) - Construction teams gave an update on the big move for Boston’s famous Citgo sign on Friday. The sign started coming down to safeguard it for the future.

“We’re gonna start by meticulously taking down piece by piece, section by section. not only the sign itself, but also the steel and the bracing behind it. And from there, we’re going to go and refurbish every component of the sign, clean it, detail it, repaint it, all those things, make it look brand new again. We’re gonna make it look exactly like it looks, but also refurbished to look brand new.”

The massive sign will be moved 120 feet to the east and raised 30 feet higher.

The team from Citgo and Suffolk Construction said doing so will offer a better view of the sign from Kenmore Square, letting everyone get a clear look at the historic landmark.

“The sign’s been here in some form or fashion since the forties, and as the Citgo sign since the sixties. And of course, as Kenmore’s gone through redevelopment and improvements in the community, the views got blocked. So we’re trying to reposition it such that the views look like they always did, so that’s why it’s moving a little bit higher and over.”

The sign has become an icon for not only baseball fans, but also as a symbol of Boston, standing tall over Kenmore Square and Fenway Park’s green monster.

The team behind the move said they want to see the sign standing there for generations to come. Neighbors say they’re ready to see the Citgo sign light up the skyline once more.

“For all of us that live in Kenmore Square for decades, myself more than 50 years, been living and working in this area and owning a business here, we know we’re home when we see the Citgo sign.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)