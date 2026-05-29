FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Due to Gillette Stadium hosting seven 2026 FIFA World Cup games this summer, Mass General Brigham will close its Foxboro sites at 20, 22, and 360 Patriot Place on all game days.

According to Mass General Brigham, they are working with providers to make sure patients aren’t referred to the Foxboro locations on game days, which are listed below.

Saturday, June 13

Tuesday, June 16

Friday, June 19

Tuesday, June 23

Friday, June 26

Monday, June 29

Thursday, July 9

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