BOSTON (WHDH) - Copley bustled with hundreds of people showed of their disco grooves at the eighth annual Donna Summer Disco Party in Copley Square Thursday night, celebrating the music and legacy of the Dorchester-born legend.

The city hosted the free family-friendly event that had attendees dancing the night away to Summer’s greatest hits with several special guests. The disco featured a special tribute performance by Mary Gaines Bernard, Summer’s sister and longtime backing vocalist, and appearances by Summer’s nephew, O’Mega Red, and other members of Summer’s family.

Summer is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a five-time Grammy winner, and sold over 140 million records worldwide. She passed away at 63-years-old in 2012 from lung cancer.

