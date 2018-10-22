Cora says David Price will start Game 2 for Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Manager Alex Cora says David Price will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Boston Red Sox, following Chris Sale to the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Price was the winner in the AL Championship Series clincher against Houston. It was his first postseason victory in 12 career starts. Cora is sticking with the left-hander for Wednesday night’s game.

Clayton Kershaw is in line to start Game 1 for the Dodgers.

