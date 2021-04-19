BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts is celebrating Patriots’ Day a little differently for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All events have been moved online, including educational events and a vigil to commemorate the first day of the Revolutionary War.

The Boston Marathon has also been rescheduled for the fall.

Government offices, schools, and state courts are close across the state; however, banks and most retail stores are open for business.

The MBTA is running on a reduced schedule.

