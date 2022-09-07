BANGOR, Maine (WHDH) – Country singer Luke Combs surprised some young fans in the audience at a concert in Maine on Sunday.

Combs surprised a group of young fans when he stopped the show and gave them a wad of cash after he read their sign explaining they stacked wood for 10 hours to earn enough money for tickets to the show.

“Oh my God I think I only got $140 right here, pay yourselves back, I’ll get you some more,” said Combs in a video that captured the moment he paused the concert to hand the boys some money.

The boys and their families said they were grateful for Combs’ generosity.

“It was a really good birthday present,” said one of the boys, explaining they were there celebrating one of their 12th birthdays.

“It’s so important that we try to instill good morals in these kids and to have a celebrity use his fame to help us enforce those things just meant so much to us,” said one mother Justine Hale.

Combs then brought the families backstage to take pictures and sign autographs after the show.

