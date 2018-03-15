Couple gets married in midst of nor’easter on Vermont mountain

(WHDH) — They were marriage vows sealed with a snowy kiss.

Tyler and Heidi Newland met when they worked together years ago in Florida. But the couple got more serious recently and decided to take the next big step.

“We knew that we wanted to elope and just have it be him and I, so we made some phone calls about 6 weeks ago,” Heidi said.

Despite meeting in more tropical temperatures, when it came time to enter into wedded bliss, they decided to head to Burke Mountain in Tyler’s home state of Vermont.

“It was a place that I was really familiar with growing up, and I always liked the view of the mountain from base lodge, mid-lodge…I always really liked this area,” he said.

They may have envisioned a winter wedding, but they got a little more than they bargained for when the Northeast was walloped during Tuesday’s nor’easter.

The peaceful scene played out in front of just a few people, and the conditions made for some amazing wedding photos.

The Newlands know that just like the weather, you can’t plan for everything in a marriage. But the unexpected is often when the best moments occur.

“It was brilliant,” Heidi said. “It couldn’t have been better.”

