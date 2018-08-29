Couple walking dog struck by vehicle in NH, one dead

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A couple out walking their dog Wednesday night in Seabrook, New Hampshire was struck by a motor vehicle, leaving one person dead.

Police responded about 6:20 p.m. to reports of a motor vehicle accident involving pedestrians, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Seabrook Police Department.

State representative and Seabrook Selectman Aboul Khan, who lives in the neighborhood, tells 7News that a truck came around the corner, swerved, and struck both of them and that the man is dead and the woman in critical condition.

According to Khan, the couple had a restraining order against the driver of the truck that hit them and that they were neighbors.

The accident remains under investigation.

