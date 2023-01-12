COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Court documents describe a tumultuous relationship between Brian Walshe, who is behind bars in connection with the disappearance of his wife, and his father, who claimed he stole money from him in the past.

Walshe, 47, is being held on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with the mysterious disappearance of Ana Walshe, 39, who was last seen on New Year’s Day.

Court documents detail Walshe’s falling out with his late father, who worked as a neurosurgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. In 2019, a legal dispute occurred over Dr. Thomas Walshe’s estate, during which a close friend of the doctor claimed Brian “stole +/- $800,000 from Tom at the refinance of the Lenox house. The day he took the check was the last time he heard from Brian for 12? 13? Years at a minimum.”

Documents say family members believe Brian entered the family home in Hull and destroyed his father’s will but one of the doctor’s close family members had taken photos of it to preserve its contents.

In it, Walshe’s father said he wanted to leave Brian “his best wishes, but nothing from my estate.”

The court documents also allege Brian Walshe suffered from mental illness and “had been a long term patient at Austen Riggs Center – a psychiatric hospital, he was diagnosed as a sociopath, and this would never change.”

In one document, Dr. Fred Pescatore wrote he witnessed Brian Walshe’s rage when he was stopped while trying to smuggle rare antiques out of China.

“When Brian was confronted he picked up a stanchion and literally attempted to kill four or five guards who had come to talk to him about his crime,” it read.

In the end, a judge ruled Brian Walshe wouldn’t inherit any of his father’s estate and control of it went to a cousin in New York.

