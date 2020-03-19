BOSTON (WHDH) - A crash inside of the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston caused lengthy delays during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash blocked three lanes of travel, resulting in a roughly 5-mile backup on the Expressway northbound around 6:30 a.m.

The crash cleared around 6:50 a.m. and all lanes were reopened.

Officials have not said how many cars were involved or if anyone was injured.

No additional information has been released.

