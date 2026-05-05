LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Six buildings on three different streets went up in flames in Lowell Tuesday afternoon, prompting a massive response from fire crews across the city.

Lowell fire officials told 7NEWS they are battling six fires on Bridge Street, May Street, and Wachusett Street.

They said the windy conditions Tuesday have made putting out the flames difficult, and embers could have blown from one fire, sparking others.

A woman who lives in one of the homes that caught fire said she ran out her back door to get away from the flames.

“I ran out the back door, jumped over the fence, and went through another house. It went from just a tiny little fire all the way to, expanded to the whole house in a few seconds,” she explained.

Another man who lives on Bridge Street said he ran to help those whose homes were burning on another street.

“When I pulled up to my house, everything was fine and then I went upstairs, was laying in my bed and I just felt some heat,” said a neighbor “I heard the sirens so I came down to look and the whole building was just engulfed in flames. So by then all the trucks came up and then the houses in the back started catching fire so I ran back there to help the people in the back get out of their houses.”

In a statement, Lowell Public Schools said it had to make changes to its transportation routes because of one of the fires, writing in part, “Due to a fire on Bridge Street in the Centralville neighborhood, there will be temporary changes to transportation this afternoon. All elementary students with affected bus stops will be redirected to the Moody School – 158 Rogers Street – for pick-up. For middle school students, buses will drop off as close to their regular stops as safely possible. If a bus is unable to reach a stop, students will also be brought to the Moody School.”

The City of Lowell Senior Center at 276 Broadway Street is open for anyone who has been displaced by the fires, or needs support.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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