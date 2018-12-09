Crews battle fierce 5-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Fire crews are battling a five-alarm blaze Sunday that broke out in an apartment building in Worcester.

Crews responding to a reported fire in a multi-family home on Lowell St. around 4 a.m. found dense black smoke pouring from the windows and flames coming from the second and third stories.

Officials say that one firefighter was trapped on the second floor. He was rescued a short time ago.

The Red Cross is on scene, helping nearly a dozen people who were displaced.

Resident Oscar Mosquete described the tense scene saying, “we see the smoke coming out and we get out there. We called everybody.”

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

