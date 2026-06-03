QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family house in Quincy Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on Harrison Street, where firefighters were met with heavy flames from the back of the home on the second floor.

According to fire officials, the seven people inside were able to get out safely, but several pets, including a dog and a cat, were missing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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