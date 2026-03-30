BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-story building in Brockton went up in flames Monday, leaving part of the building badly burned, video captured by Sky 7 HD showed.

Fire crews responded to the scene near the corner of Warren Avenue and Nilsson Street just before 3 p.m.

Firefighters could be seen inside the building putting out hotspots.

No word on the cause of the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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