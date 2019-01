SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a massive blaze Monday night at an abandoned mill in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the windows of the mill.

There was no word on any injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

