LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a fast-moving fire that tore through a home in Lynn on Thursday evening and left several people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported kitchen fire on Baltimore Street around 5:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the front and back of the building, according to District Fire Chief Michael McBride.

All six people inside the home made it out safely. One person was checked out for injuries.

McBride says the fire spread quickly through the centuries-old home, which is considered a total loss.

“House was built in the 1800s so it was balloon framing, so it really got up into the attic pretty quick,” he said.

McBride says the fire appears to have started on the first floor and the cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

