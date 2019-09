GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a train fire in Gardner early Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to the area of Route 68 before 1 a.m. shut down the Route 2 eastbound and westbound off-ramps to exit 22 as they worked to extinguish the flames.

The ramps reopened around 5:40 a.m.

No additional information has been made available.

