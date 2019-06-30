Crews extinguish 3-alarm fire at historic Providence, RI power plant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Nearly 60 firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm blaze at a Providence, Rhode Island power plant Saturday afternoon.

A transformer exploded and burst into flames at the historic Manchester Street power plant in Providence.

Crews say thousands of gallons of mineral oil burned before they could get a good handle of the flames.

Providence Deputy Fire Chief Brian Mahoney said, “Five very large radiators on the transformers and that’s the oil that they used to keep the transformers cool while they’re operating.”

The blaze forced National Grid to temporarily shut off power.

“We checked all of the buildings down near the plant and everything was good,” Mahoney said.

The first fire crews on scene called for backup when they found the area engulfed in flames with thick black smoke.

Rhode Island’s flammable liquid task force was also called to the scene to assist.

There were no reported injuries.

“This particular plant has a skeleton crew that works in the plant,” Mahoney said, “there was never any danger of the plant itself catching fire.”

The station powers more than 100,000 homes in the area.

National Grid said no one lost power but it did cause a scene for drivers on the highway and city streets.

Mahoney also said it was a difficult fire to fight due to the humidity.

Fire officials say they have responded to several fires at this station over the years, but never a transformer fire.

