Crews extinguish kitchen fire sparked by unattended cooking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Springfield extinguished a kitchen fire sparked by unattended cooking on Thursday in Springfield.

Crews responding to 217 Jamaica St. around 4:30 p.m. found a small kitchen fire and were able to extinguish it quickly.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Crews say there was less than $5,000 worth of damage.

