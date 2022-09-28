BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have removed 23 light poles from Moakley Bridge “out an abundance of caution” after a light pole fell and hit a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon, a city spokesperson said in a statement.

Boston Police said a woman was hurt after the pole came down on the Evelyn Moakley Bridge around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital and treated for what were considered non-life-threatening injuries at the time. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Crews were seen dismantling individual poles and laying them on the ground following the incident, closing the bridge’s sidewalks on Seaport Boulevard. Traffic was also reduced to one lane as the inspections continued.

“The City of Boston prioritizes the safety of its residents and visitors, and in the interest of safety, the sidewalks and bike path were closed and vehicular traffic reduced to one lane in each direction until Public Works crews could evaluate all street lights,” a city spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “Upon inspection overnight, crews removed 23 poles of the same age from the bridge out of an abundance of caution. The area is now fully reopen and safe for pedestrians and drivers.”

The bridge and street lights were built in the 1990s by MassDOT as part of the Big Dig. Boston Public Works crews are responsible for street light maintenance throughout the City. Temporary lighting will be installed on Moakley Bridge to ensure adequate lighting levels until a permanent replacement can be installed. Public Works will also inspect poles on the nearby Summer Street bridge Wednesday as an added precaution.

People who walk around the area said they hope officials fix the problem to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“A lot of things are happening here in Boston lately that shouldn’t be happening,” said Cheryl Geiser, a concerned resident. “Lights are falling, bridges, who knows what’s next.”

“It was pretty close to home because again it just happened when I went across it and that’s a pretty regular way of going about it and it’s just things you don’t really think about,” said concerned resident Zack Kahn.

“Any elected official should just walk by and go ‘this needs fixing now,’ like what’s the hold-up?” another concerned resident said.

“Boston needs to get its act together, we’re a very educated and wealthy city and it’s kind of a disgrace,” said Geiser.

