LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued a dog from a house fire that broke out in Lynn on Thursday morning,

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a multi-family French Street around 11 a.m. found flames shooting out of the roof of the building, according to Lynn fire officials.

Two people were able to get out of the home after being alerted to the fire by smoke detectors.

“The crews did a fantastic job getting in there, knocking it down quickly, accounting for the residents, and finding and evacuating that dog safely,” said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)