BOSTON (WHDH) - Police responded after a car crashed into a building in Jamaica Plain on Monday afternoon.

Boston police responded to the building on Glen Road for a report of the crash at approximately 3 p.m. They said the car, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, flew through a wooden fence and into the home, damaging a window.

“I’m sitting out front of my building talking to this lady, and like a big ‘boom!’ I didn’t see nothing, I thought it was an accident out on the main street. And I see all the police and everything coming up the hill and I said let me go up there and be nosy. Came up the street and like, ‘oh shoot! This dude done ran into the parking lot, ripped the fence down, ran through the parking lot, and made a drive through into the lady’s house,” one witness said.

Two people were inside the car at the time. One person was able to get out on their own, and both suffered minor injuries.

Fire officials said people were inside the home at the time of the crash, but were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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