NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out in one of the housing units at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk (MCI-Norfolk) Wednesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Massachusetts Department of Correction said Department of Correction (DOC) staff at MCI–Norfolk alerted the Norfolk Fire Department to a fire in one of the facility’s housing units at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The agency said firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

Massachusetts Department of Correction said one DOC staff member drove himself to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution. No other DOC staff injuries were reported.

Three incarcerated individuals were evaluated and treated on site by medical staff for smoke inhalation.

Massachusetts Department of Correction said officials are assessing the extent of the damage and the potential impacts on housing of some individuals at the facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

