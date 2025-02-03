TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a garage fire in Taunton on Sunday that caused significant damage to the building.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Benefit Street found heavy flames coming from the garage.

Neighbors said they heard explosions before noticing the fire had broken out.

The cause remains under investigation.

