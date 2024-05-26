MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews were called to a reported gas leak after a driver slammed into a building in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a vehicle in a building with an active gas leak on Cedar Street around 4:30 p.m. evacuated the building and stopped the leak.

The building was determined not to be at threat of collapse and the debris was cleared from the area.

Gas was shut off and Liberty Utilities responded to the assess the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

