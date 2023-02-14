LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews were on scene as of Tuesday afternoon in Londonderry, N.H. at what officials have called a “hazardous materials situation.”
SKY7 cameras captured images of the response around 5 p.m.
The incident took place at Stonyfield Farm, a major dairy company.
No buildings have been evacuated so far.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)