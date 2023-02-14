LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Fire crews were on scene as of Tuesday afternoon in Londonderry, N.H. at what officials have called a “hazardous materials situation.”

SKY7 cameras captured images of the response around 5 p.m. 

The incident took place at Stonyfield Farm, a major dairy company. 

No buildings have been evacuated so far.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox