LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a Littleton shopping complex early Monday morning where seven Tesla EV chargers caught fire, and investigators believe the act was intentional.

First responders shows up just after 1 a.m. after receiving reports from a neighbor who saw the fire. Firefighters say the chargers suffered heavy fire damage, and after power was cut to the devices, they were able to extinguish the fire and notified the state police fire investigation unit to the state fire marshal’s office.

“When firefighters arrived they saw 7 Tesla chargers were infact on fire and because of the fact there was energized equipment there we had to wait for the local utility company to come and disconnect the power,” said Littleton Fire Department chief Steele McCurdy.

“It’s really unfortunate, you know, I happen to use these chargers often and its scary that someone would come and torch this,” said Zaheer Kalvert, a Tesla driver.

Investigators believe based on evidence at the scene that the fires were set intentionally. An investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

“It does appear, at this point, to be an intentionally set fire,” said McCurdy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)