CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were out in Chelsea Monday cleaning up paint chips that have fallen from the Tobin Bridge.

Workers were busy along a stretch under the bridge vacuuming up debris after officials said testing showed the paint chips contained lead.

Concerns were raised in recent weeks when a resident concerned the paint chips may contain lead pointed the problem out to GreenRoots, an environmental group. The group contacted the city of Chelsea and an environmental consultant was hired to collect and test samples.

Lead paint has been linked to serious health problems, especially in children.

Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca was in Chelsea last week, where paint chips could be seen in numerous places around the Tobin Bridge.

A two page letter at the time laid out steps officials plan to take to address current issues.

In the meantime, officials from the state Department of Transportation said they plan to do outreach to people living around the Tobin Bridge in Chelsea, talking to them and keeping them updated on their progress.

