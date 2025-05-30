BOSTON (WHDH) - In town from Connecticut to catch Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn at Fenway, along with Shakira last night before both were abruptly scrapped, were Brenan Tobin and Casey Metz.

“6:30 p.m. last night, I got an email saying it was canceled,” said Tobin.

They aren’t exactly happy campers over the concert cancellation.

“I’m probably gonna end up swearing so I’ll try to keep it clean, I’m thoroughly aggravated the concert was canceled tonight,” said Tobin.

“We were waiting months and months for it to happen, and for it to be canceled on such short notice is pretty aggravating,” said Metz.

Instead of putting the final touches on the sprawling stage in centerfield, roadies were dismantling it Friday using huge cranes.

Mayor Michelle Wu said with inspectional services keeping their eyes on the set up, it was Live Nation who nixed the back to back concerts out of an abundance of caution.

“I understand it was a safety issue, it was the call of the organizers in this case, Live Nation, when they were looking at the elements on the stage,” said Wu.

Sources say crews were mounting a massive video wall on a metal arch over the stage when the assembly failed, causing the rigging to buckle in multiple places.

Live Nation, while offering ticket refunds, declined 7NEWS’ request for an on camera interview Friday.

Meanwhile, Tobin is still on the hook for his hotel, for food, and is also paying for a babysitter back home.

“It is what it is,” said Tobin. “Hopefully we’ll still have a good time in the neighborhood.”

