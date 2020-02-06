ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 1,000 pieces of equipment are clearing the roadways across Massachusetts as snow and ice create slick driving conditions.

Numerous crashes and spinouts have been reported on the Massachusetts Turnpike and other major highways.

This caused traffic delays during the Thursday morning commute.

State Police Trooper Dustin Fitch is reminding drivers to take their time.

“Use extra stopping distance, keep more space between you and other vehicles,” he wrote on Twitter.

The wintry mix has prompted a winter weather advisory throughout most of Massachusetts.

Roads are slick. Lots of spin outs and crashes. Take your time, use extra stopping distance, keep more space between you and other vehicles 🚗 #MAtraffic #MAsnow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/BEkkU3V860 — Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) February 6, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)